KRG receives share of federal budget, ends salary cuts

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday led a meeting with the Kurdistan Region's Economic Council to address the resumption of full salary pay for government employees.

Prime Minister Barzani reiterated that the KRG pays salaries from available revenue, and that they can do so more reliably if the Iraqi government upholds their budget commitments.

The Council stated that they are preparing to distribute full salaries without any cuts following the federal government's release of 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region.

The positive effects of the KRG's efforts in internal reforms and revenue collections were another point of discussion.

(Source: KRG)