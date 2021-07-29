World Bank President discusses Iraqi Projects

By John Lee.

World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during his visit to the United States this week.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation in financing infrastructure projects in the fields of water, airports, natural gas and energy projects, especially solar.

President Malpass affirmed to Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi the World Bank Group's commitment to supporting the Government of Iraq, including its progress on public sector administration reform, and strengthening the private sector as Iraq opens to business.

He also emphasized to Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi the importance of infrastructure, banking sector reforms, and accelerating private sector investment in Iraq. President Malpass was glad to highlight recent International Finance Corporation (IFC) investments in Iraq's ports and energy sectors.

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, World Bank Group)