Founder Institute launches Accelerator Programme in Iraq

The Founder Institute, the world's largest pre-seed startup accelerator, is excited to announce that it is officially launching its newest chapter in the Levant Region focusing on founders from Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon.

While the Silicon-Valley based programme has chapters in over 200 cities worldwide. Early-stage entrepreneurs in the Levant can now take advantage of the Founder Institute's renowned structure, mentor support, and network to build enduring companies, bringing together founders from these countries under one regional programme is expected to create a unique dynamic.

Founder Institute provides high-potential entrepreneurs and teams with the support network and structured growth process needed to get to traction and funding. Since 2009, the Founder Institute has helped over 5000 alumni raise over $950 million funding, get into seed accelerators, generate traction, recruit a team, build a product, transition from employee to entrepreneur, and more.

To celebrate the launch, the Founder Institute will host several free startup virtual events. The Levant programme is led by some of the region's top startup leaders, Maher Santarissy (CEO, Moment Venture Consulting), and Mohammad Santarissy (CEO, RelativelyFund).

"The region is ripe with talent, we believe that startups are key drivers to economic growth and innovation, the Founder Institute can increase an aspiring tech entrepreneur's chance for success by providing a structured programme, the necessary skills, mindset and access to Silicon Valley and global expertise."

In addition, some of the region's top investors, entrepreneurs, and CEOs will be participating in the programme, providing them with expert feedback and evaluation.

The Founder Institute is designed for founders and teams all throughout the pre-accelerator/pre-seed stage, including aspiring founders with a full-time job, solo founders, teams, and founders of established companies that are pre-funding. The organisation's mission is to "Globalise Silicon Valley" and build sustainable startup ecosystems that will create one million new jobs worldwide.

Levant Region entrepreneurs can Join us in the upcoming Levant Programme and help build the future.

Apply to the 2021 Virtual Summer Program at fi.co/apply/Levant, those that apply by the Early Application Deadline (2020-08-08) are eligible for reduced pricing. To learn more visit FI.co/overview.

(Source: Wamda)