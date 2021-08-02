Asiacell Grows Customer Base in Iraq

By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a sharp drop in revenue, when expressed in Qatari riyals, as a result of the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar.

In its results for the half year ended 30 June 2021, parent company Ooredoo said:

"Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 1.7 billion during the first half of 2021, a decrease of 12% due to the devaluation of the Iraqi Dinar by 17%, and an improved EBITDA margin of 46% driven by ongoing cost optimisation initiatives.

"Asiacell has invested in its digital transformation programme driven by the need to offer a safe and convenient service to its customers and was recognised for these efforts at the International Finance Awards, for the second year in a row.

"Asiacell's customer base increased by 9% to 14.5 million in H1 2021 compared to 13.3 million in H1 2020."

(Source: Ooredoo)