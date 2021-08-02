Iraqi Oil Exports for July Exceeded $6.5bn

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for July of 90,467,794 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2,918 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly up from the 2.892 million bpd exported in June.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 87,455,359 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,012,435 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.513 billion at an average price of $72.001 per barrel.

June's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)