Atlantic Council: A Conversation with Iraqi Finance Minister

By Hezha Barzani, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Event Recap: A conversation with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ali Allawi

The Atlantic Council's Iraq Initiative recently hosted an event with His Excellency Ali Allawi, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, to discuss the Iraqi delegation visit to the United States, the White Paper for Economic Reforms, and Iraqi economic and political developments.

Dr. Abbas Kadhim, director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, moderated the conversation.

Click here to read the full report.