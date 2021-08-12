Iraq and Pakistan to Increase Cooperation

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister has said that Iraq is helping develop promising investment opportunities for Pakistani companies in Iraq, and increasing cultural exchange between the two countries through the twinning of universities.

The statement came at a meeting between Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Minister Hussein added that Iraq is working to strengthen the agricultural sector, religious tourism, and ways to facilitate granting entry visas to Pakistani visitors wishing to visit the holy shrines in Iraq.

The two ministers discussed the possibility of direct flights between Baghdad and Islamabad, and increasing economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, Govt of Pakistan)