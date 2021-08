From Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Apparent Familial Feud Drives Illegal Evictions

The Iraqi army has unlawfully evicted dozens of families from a village north of Baghdad since July 2021 in an apparent family feud involving a government minister, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said this week.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: HRW)