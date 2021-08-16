Navigate

KRG announces $2.7m Water Security Fund

By on 16th August 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News, Politics

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that it will be allocating 2.5 billion dinars in funds to combat droughts across the region and 1.5 billion dinars in emergency funds to address urgent water shortages in the Erbil province.

As the first phase of its water security strategy, the government will be distributing funds to each provincial water directorate to implement their own drought-combating measures:

  1. 925 million dinars for the Erbil province
  2. 1 billion dinars for the provinces of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja and the administrations of Garmian and Raparin
  3. 575 million dinars for the Duhok province

(Source: KRG Department of Media and Information)

