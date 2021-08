This report offers an overview of the tourism sector in Iraq as it examines the reality of the sector through several lenses using the available data and resources.

In 2008, the international arrival of tourists was 864,000 and reached its highest value of 1.5 million tourists in 2010 but started decreasing ever since to reach 892,000 tourists in 2013.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)