Ministers to Facilitate Trade between Iraq and Turkey

By John Lee.

Iraq and Turkey have agreed to form a committee to help facilitate trade between the two countries.

At a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday between Iraq's Minister of Trade, Dr. Alaa Al-Jubouri, and his Turkish counterpart, Muhammed Muş, it was also decided to hold a forum for businessmen in Istanbul at the end of September.



Discussions also included easing the flow of goods through the Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing, and facilitating the granting of entry visas to businessmen and investors from both countries.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Trade)