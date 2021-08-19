Navigate

Ministers to Facilitate Trade between Iraq and Turkey

By on 19th August 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News, Politics

Iraq and Turkey have agreed to form a committee to help facilitate trade between the two countries.

At a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday between Iraq's Minister of Trade, Dr. Alaa Al-Jubouri, and his Turkish counterpart, Muhammed Muş, it was also decided to hold a forum for businessmen in Istanbul at the end of September.

Discussions also included easing the flow of goods through the Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing, and facilitating the granting of entry visas to businessmen and investors from both countries.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Trade)

