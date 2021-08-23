Navigate

Navigation

US Consul General visits Universities in Erbil

By on 23rd August 2021 in Iraq Education and Training News, Politics

By John Lee.

The US Consul General in Erbil, Robert Palladino, has recently visited higher educational facilities in the city.

At Erbil Polytechnic University he met with President Dr. Kawa Sherwani and senior administrators. They discussed U.S. exchange programs, the university's progress, and areas of possible cooperation. CG Palladino also participated in a roundtable discussion with Erbil Polytechnic University students to hear about their plans for the future and how the U.S. Consulate General can support them.

He also visited the Catholic University in Erbil (CUE) and met with the Head of the Board of Trustees, Archbishop Warda, and senior administrators. They discussed the university's progress, and areas of possible cooperation.

(Source: US Embassy)

Related posts:

New German Consul General in Erbil US Consul General supporting American Brands in Kurdistan Armenia opens Consulate General in Erbil Iraqi Oil Minister Visits Tatneft HQ
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply