US Consul General visits Universities in Erbil

By John Lee.

The US Consul General in Erbil, Robert Palladino, has recently visited higher educational facilities in the city.

At Erbil Polytechnic University he met with President Dr. Kawa Sherwani and senior administrators. They discussed U.S. exchange programs, the university's progress, and areas of possible cooperation. CG Palladino also participated in a roundtable discussion with Erbil Polytechnic University students to hear about their plans for the future and how the U.S. Consulate General can support them.

He also visited the Catholic University in Erbil (CUE) and met with the Head of the Board of Trustees, Archbishop Warda, and senior administrators. They discussed the university's progress, and areas of possible cooperation.

(Source: US Embassy)