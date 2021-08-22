Navigate

Navigation

Polls Give Iraq's Reformers the Advantage; Vote May Be Theirs to Lose

By on 22nd August 2021 in Politics

By Erik Gustafson, Omar Al-Nidawi, and Mohammed Khalil, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Polls Give Iraq's Reformers the Advantage, the Vote May Be Theirs to Lose

In Iraq, pre-election polls indicate likely difficulties for Tishreen protest movement to translate popular support into electoral gains, due to widespread concerns about electoral legitimacy and political violence.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

UNAMI report on Iraq's Electoral Preparations Iraq's Elections "Unlikely to be Game-Changers" France to support Electoral Capacity Development in Iraq The Al-Kadhimi Govt and the Future of Iraq's Protests
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply