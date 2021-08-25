Menzies expands MASIL JV at Baghdad Airport

Menzies Aviation expands MASIL joint venture with launch of passenger services at Baghdad International Airport

Menzies Aviation has announced that it has expanded its joint venture with Iraqi Airways ("MASIL") to offer passenger services at Baghdad International Airport.

MASIL has now assumed operational control of passenger service activities in the Nineveh terminal at Iraq's largest airport as part of its commitment to the Joint Venture Partnership.

As part of the 400 strong team already on the ground, 155 MASIL employees will provide passenger services to Iraq Airways. The partnership is already delivering a suite of ground handling services to customers including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Royal Jordanian, Egypt Air, flydubai and Middle East Airlines.

As part of its long-term strategy for developing the airport's services, MASIL will implement programmes to further enhance the skills of the local workforce to improve customer experience, safety and security standards, and ensure that operations in Baghdad remain in accordance with the global regulations approved by international aviation organizations.

In a statement, the company said that its investment in these training programmes and provision of world-class equipment demonstrates its commitment to establishing Baghdad as a centre of excellence and bolstering the growth of the aviation sector in the Middle East.

Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Asia, Menzies Aviation said:

"We're delighted that MASIL is going from strength to strength in Baghdad, from the launch of our Cargo Go Live initiative a few months ago to the commencement of passenger service activities.

"One of the key aims for MASIL is to support the development of Iraqi nationals to assume key positions within the business going forward and we're pleased to see our advanced training programmes are already underway.

"This partnership comes at an exciting and important juncture in Iraq's aviation history as the country looks to upgrade key infrastructure and services at Baghdad International Airport to enable growth and return to being a key regional and international hub for aviation."

(Source: Menzies Aviation)