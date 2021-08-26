PowerChina to Develop 2GW of Solar Power in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq has signed an "agreement of principles" with state-owned PowerChina (Power Construction Corporation of China) to build a 2,000-MW solar power station.

The Director General of the Investments and Contracts Department at the Ministry of Electricity, Mrs. Maha Hamoudi Abdul-Jabbar, signed on behalf of the Iraqi side, while the Deputy General Manager of PowerChina, Mr. Li Dzhi, signed for the Chinese side.

The first phase of the project will have a capacity of 750 MW.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)