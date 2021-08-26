Navigate

Iraq Confirms Oil Exports for July almost $6.5bn

By on 26th August 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for July of 90,467,794 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2,918 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly up from the 2.892 million bpd exported in June.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 87,455,359 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,012,435 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.476 billion at an average price of $71.578 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

