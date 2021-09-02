Iraq Oil Exports Exceed 3m BPD

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for August of 94,660,239 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.918 million bpd exported in July.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 91,655,930 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,004,309 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.533 billion at an average price of $69.017 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)