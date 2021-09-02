Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Oil Exports Exceed 3m BPD

By on 2nd September 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for August of 94,660,239 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.918 million bpd exported in July.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 91,655,930 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,004,309 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.533 billion at an average price of $69.017 per barrel.

July's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq Oil Exports for June Exceed $6bn Iraq Confirms Oil Exports for June Exceeded $6bn Iraq Oil Exports slightly Down in March Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for March
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply