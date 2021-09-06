Reconstructing Iraq: Open Conversation between Engineers

Five years since the liberation from ISIL, UNDP continues to work with the Government of Iraq to stabilize and rebuild critical infrastructure and services lost during the conflict.

Implemented through the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), over 95 percent of the work is contracted through the local private sector, which reduces costs, bolsters local economies and provides emergency incomes.

But what does it mean for engineers from Iraq to rebuild their country post-ISIL? How do these stabilization efforts create a safe and dignified environment for Iraqis to return?

Behind the programme lies a strong team of over 200 skilled engineers across central and northern Iraq. With boots on the ground, they are best placed to answer these questions.

(Source: UNDP)