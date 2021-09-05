Iraq's Latest Corruption Convictions ...

By John Lee.

Iraqi courts have recently sentenced several people regarding corruption in office:

The Central Criminal Court has issued two judgments six years in prison against Bahaa Alaa Abd and Ali Saleh Hadi, due to the offense of interference of the first person to appoint the second in the position of Director General of the Iraqi State Cement Company ;

; Babylon Criminal Court issued two rulings of a term of 7 years imprisonment against two officials in Babylon Governorate for receiving bribes in relation to a contract for a CT scanner at a hospital;

Nineveh Criminal Court issued an eight-year prison sentence for an employee of the Real Estate Registration Directorate in east Nineveh, for manipulation and forgery of a real estate document.

(Source: Iraq Supreme Judicial Council)