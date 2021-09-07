BGC to Train 300 Female Graduates

By John Lee.

The Basra Gas Company (BGC) has signed a contract with the Lotus Women's Cultural Association to launch an empowerment project to train 300 female graduates.

The "Tamkeen" project will train women in the areas of computers, English language and CV writing.

Malcolm Mays, General Manager of Basra Gas Company, said that this contract will develop the capabilities of female graduates to obtaining jobs commensurate with those skills.

Ilham Al-Zubaidi, President of the Lotus Women's Cultural Association, expressed her happiness with this cooperation, stressing that the process of empowering women is an important task for everyone to implement the provisions of Security Council Resolution (1325) supporting women's rights.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)