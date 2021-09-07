Navigate

Sandoog to offer Order Fulfillment Service

By on 7th September 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraqi last-mile delivery service Sandoog has announced that it is releasing an upgraded platform to serve local and international e-commerce enterprises looking to reach customers in Iraq at scale.

The new service now offers order-fulfillment capabilities, which means stock can be stored at its facilities and delivered to customers nationwide.

And with the introduction of an Open API, e-commerce businesses can integrate their systems with Sandoog's new platform.

Co-Founder and CMO, Mustafa Al Obaidi, told Iraq Business News:

"We believe this is a huge milestone for us and Iraq. It allows businesses to enter and thrive in Iraq without needing to have manpower in Iraq."

