Iraqi Cabinet authorises Desalination Project in Basra

By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to the authorization of a contract with a consortium of companies for a major seawater desalination project in Basra.

A statement from the cabinet named the companies as Samsung, Makinasinayi (sic), Biwater, Wood Group and Al-Rida Group.

The work will be based on a study submitted by the Austrian consultant ILF Consulting Engineers, which will supervise the project.

The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) will manage the financing of the project, which involves a loan from UK Export Finance (UKEF).

(Source: Govt of Iraq)