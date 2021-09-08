Iraqi Cabinet authorises Desalination Project in Basra

By John Lee.
The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to the authorization of a contract with a consortium of companies for a major seawater desalination project in Basra.
A statement from the cabinet named the companies as Samsung, Makinasinayi (sic), Biwater, Wood Group and Al-Rida Group.
The work will be based on a study submitted by the Austrian consultant ILF Consulting Engineers, which will supervise the project.
The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) will manage the financing of the project, which involves a loan from UK Export Finance (UKEF).
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
