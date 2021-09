By John Lee.

Elsewedy Electric and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) have reportedly announced the completion of four electrical substations in Southern Iraq.

According to Zawya, the $546-million contract was signed in February 2018, with the participation of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, and Sumitomo-Mitsui Banking Corporation, under insurance cover by from Japan's Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

(Source: Zawya)