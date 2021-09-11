Iraq Re-Starts Oil Exports to Jordan

By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly re-started the supply of crude oil to Jordan by road.

Shipments ended in November 2020 following the expiration of the previous agreement.

The latest agreement sees a total of 3.7 million barrels being exported from Baiji refinery to the Jordanian refinery at Zarqa, at a rate of 10,000 barrels per day.

According to Basra Voice, this represents 10 percent of Jordan's requirements; a previous statement from the Jordan government put the figure at 7 percent.

The oil is being sold at a discount of $16 to the price of Brent crude.

The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced in July that Burj Al Hayat Transport and Trading Company was awarded the tender to transport the oil.

(Sources: Basra Voice, Petra)