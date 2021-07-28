Transporter Named for Iraqi Oil Exports to Jordan

By John Lee.

The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced that Burj Al Hayat Transport and Trading Company has been awarded a tender to transport Iraqi crude oil to Jordan.

The company will be responsible for transporting 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Iraq's Baiji oil refinery to Jordan's Petroleum Refinery Company in Zarqa, covering 7 percent of the Kingdom's daily demand with a discount of $16 from the price of Brent crude per barrel.

"The door-to-door shipping process begins in the coming two weeks, with 50 percent of daily imports transported via Iraqi and Jordanian tanker trucks," according to a statement by the Ministry.

(Source: Govt of Jordan)