PM Doubles Allocation of Visas for Arbaeen

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered a doubling of the number of visas granted to visitors from Islamic countries who want attend the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala.

Just days ago, Iraq's Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety has approved the entry of 30,000 thirty thousand visitors from Iran and 10,000 from the rest of the world.

That total has now been increased to 80,000.

Arbaeen will occur on the 27th and 28th of September.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)