Baghdad hosts Conference on Recovery of Looted Funds

By on 17th September 2021 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Security

By John Lee.

An international conference on the recovery of looted funds has just concluded in Baghdad.

The conference was organised by Iraq's Commission of Integrity, and was attended by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi; the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit; ministers, judges and other officials.

Praising the efforts of anti-corruption bodies, the Prime Minister urged other countries to cooperate in tracing and repatriating assets illegally smuggled out of Iraq.

(Sources: Commission of Integrity, Office of the Prime Minister)

