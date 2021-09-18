Ministerial Energy Council urges Progress on Refineries

By John Lee.

At the most recent meeting of Iraq's Ministerial Energy Council, headed by Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, the Council decided that the South Refineries Company (SRC) should "take the necessary steps" to develop the Shuaiba refinery in Basra Governorate.

It also urged the acceleration of work on the 140,000-bpd Karbala oil refinery, and recommended the study of the final steps for the development and expansion of the Al-Diwaniyah Refinery.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)