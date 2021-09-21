Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) in Burjessia Celebrates 6th Anniversary

On September 21st, 2015, Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) opened its doors in Burjessia, serving local and international clients. Today AMBP is a recognized, leading life support services provider in Iraq.

Innovation has always been part of our journey. We continue to apply value-driven innovative ideas to deliver world-class services at AMBP. Our team works tirelessly to achieve our primary objective; setting a premium standard for life support services in Iraq to help accelerate the development of Iraq's oil and gas industry.

Throughout the years, we have expanded our service offerings at AMBP to accommodate all of our clients' needs. From premium accommodations, office leasing solutions, dining and catering facilities to customized warehousing and workshop solutions and amenities including state of the art recreation and fitness facilities, all of which are offered in a strategically located, highly secured 145,000 sqm property.

6 years at AMBP is a remarkable time of professional activity and exciting projects with notable clients and partners, all of which were accomplished with our valued former and current employees. Currently, AMBP employs around 100 outstanding and experienced professionals. We are proud of our team, full of creativity and determination to offer only the best to our clients.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Agha Jaffar, the CEO and President of Al Majal said:

"We have earned the trust and respect of the market for one simple reason: we have great people who are dedicated to setting the standard in the industry.

"I would like to thank all of our clients, principals and friends for choosing Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) as your trusted life support services provider in Iraq. We share the success of the past 6 years with you all and look forward to continue contributing to your achievements."

Al Majal Business Park

Al Majal Business Park (AMBP) offers full life support services within two highly secure properties in the south of Iraq, located in North Rumaila and Burjessia. Both locations are strategically located within proximity to major oilfields and provide easy access to major ports and transportation networks.

AMBP has set the standard for premium life support services in Iraq including residential accommodations, customizable office leasing solutions, customizable workshop and warehousing solutions, dining and catering services, security provided by international firms, 24/7 medical services (offered through direct subscription), and premium amenities including state of the art recreation and fitness facilities.

(Source: AMBP)