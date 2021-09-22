Iraqi President Meets US President Biden

US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met on Tuesday with the President Barham Saleh of Iraq on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Together they discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship and deepening cooperation on regional diplomatic initiatives.

President Biden stressed the U.S. commitment to Iraq's long-term stability and the leaders reaffirmed their respect for Iraq's democracy, rule of law, and efforts to hold credible and transparent elections this October.

He lauded recent initiatives such as the Baghdad Regional Summit and the historic visit of Pope Francis to Iraq earlier this year as an important symbol of Iraq's contributions to regional stability and interfaith tolerance.

(Sources: The White House, Office of the Iraqi President)