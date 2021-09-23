Oshkosh to supply Trucks to Iraq

By John Lee.

Oshkosh Defense LLC has been awarded a $16,708,584 firm-fixed-price contract for M1120A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTTs), M977A4 HEMTTs, M978A4 HEMTTs, and M1070A1 Heavy Equipment Transporters.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2019 Foreign Military Sales (Iraq, Lebanon and Malaysia) funds in the amount of $16,708,584 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-F-0404).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)