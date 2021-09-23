Navigate

Navigation

Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers

By on 23rd September 2021 in Politics

From Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: People with Disabilities Face Election Barriers

People with disabilities in Iraq are facing significant obstacles to participating in upcoming parliamentary elections on October 10, 2021, due to discriminatory legislation and inaccessible polling places, Human Rights Watch said in a report.

Without urgent changes, hundreds of thousands of people may not be able to vote.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: HRW)

Related posts:

Impunity "Will Cast a Pall Over Iraq's Elections" HRW: Inadequate Plans for Camp Closures Iraq Launches Human Rights National Action Plan Politically Sanctioned Corruption and Barriers to Reform in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply