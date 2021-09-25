Navigate

Iraqi Elections" Still Don't Deliver Democracy"

By on 25th September 2021 in Politics

By Dr Renad Mansour, for Just Security. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi Elections, Coming Again Soon, Still Don't Deliver Democracy

Iraqis are due to head to the polls on October 10th in their country's sixth parliamentary election since the U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein's Ba'athist regime in 2003.

For many Western and Iraqi policymakers, such elections are essential to Iraq's fledgling but critical transition to democracy.

Click here to read the full paper.

