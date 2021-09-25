Navigate

Navigation

Shell "in talks" to boost Iraq's Gas Production

By on 25th September 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Shell is reported to be in talks with Iraq to boost Basra Gas Company's capacity.

According to S&P Global Platts, BGC is planning to increase capacity for gas production from 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) now to 1.4 Bcf/d in two years; discussions with Shell could see that increase further to 2 Bcf/d.

A statement in May from Iraq's Ministry of Oil said that Iraq will invest $3 billion in BGC over the next five years, increasing gas production capacity from 1 Bcf/d to 1.4 Bcf/d this year, and further to 2.4 Bcf/d by 2025.

Shell is also said to be continuing negotiations with Iraq over the giant Nibras [Nebras] petrochemical plant, which was initially agreed in 2015.

More here.

(Source: S&P Global Platts)

Related posts:

Iraq to Invest $3bn in Basra Gas Company Iraq "Cancels" Oil Deal with China's Zhenhua Khor Mor Gas Plant reaches Record Production DNO Returns to Profitability, Ups Tawke Production Guidance
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply