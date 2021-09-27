KESK Secures Six-Figure Seed Funding

By John Lee.

KESK, which describes itself as a "green solutions company", has announced that it has secured six-figure seed funding from Euphrates Venture Capital Fund.

Founder and CEO, Basima Abdulrahman (pictured), said:

"My vision is to make smart green solutions trustable, accessible, and affordable. We simply want to make the green way, the easy way.

"This investment is a great step towards bringing KESK's innovative solutions to customers' doorsteps."

According to a statement from the company, the investment will be used to expand KESK's operations to all of Iraq and to roll out the company's proprietary solar AC units. It will also provide KESK with industry expertise and technical support to be able to overcome a lot of the challenges of growing a business in Iraq.

(Source: KESK)