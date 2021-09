By John Lee.

Two construction projects in Baghdad, with a combined value of more than $40 million, have been granted to Jordanian companies.

The news was revealed during a visit to Iraq by the Jordanian Minister of Public Works and Housing, Yahya Al-Kasabi, during which he met with the Mayor of Baghdad.

The Mayor also praised the contribution of Jordanian consulting companies to projects in the capital.

(Source: Jordanian Ministry of Public Works and Housing)