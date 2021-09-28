World Bank boosts Iraqi Women's Economic Empowerment

Iraq and the World Bank Group Join Forces to Boost Iraqi Women's Economic Empowerment

A new plan to remove constraints and create more economic opportunities for women has been launched by the government of Iraq, with support from the World Bank Group.

The Women's Economic Empowerment Plan for 2021-2022 outlines the government's priorities in line with its reform program. The plan follows extensive consultations with key stakeholders and is supported by the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, the Women's Empowerment Directorate in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and the High Council for Women's Affairs in Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The World Bank Group provided technical support and advice to the government to develop the plan. Key pillars include building capacity for a more gender responsive budget, developing women's skills in the digital and agriculture sectors; boosting access to finance for women; increasing data related to women in the private and informal sectors; implementing legislative reforms to reduce gender gaps; and strengthening knowledge and capacity around access to childcare.

The plan also includes a special focus on supporting vulnerable groups of women and targeting internally displaced women and returnees to areas liberated from ISIS.

On the launch of the plan, Dr. Yussra Kareem, National Coordinator of the MGF in Iraq and Director General for Women's Empowerment Directorate at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, said:

"Women's economic empowerment is one of the most important pillars focused on by the general policy for women's empowerment, and it comes in the context of women's rights to equality and social justice, and the 2030 sustainable development plan. In light of this, the Advisory Committee for Women's Economic Empowerment, in cooperation with the World Bank, developed the National Action Plan for 2021-2022 for women's economic empowerment and identified its six priorities."

Saroj Kumar Jha, the World Bank's Mashreq Regional Director:

"Iraqi women have proved to be strong and resilient throughout decades of economic and security challenges. Increasing the participation of Iraqi women in the policy-making process and in leading roles is key to promote peacebuilding and social development, The World Bank Group stands ready to support Iraq in strengthening the enabling environment for women's economic participation and improving women's access to economic opportunities."

Abdullah Jefri, IFC's Manager for the Levant, said:

"More women in the Iraqi workforce means more growth and less poverty. IFC is working with the private sector to help remove barriers that hold women back from joining the workforce."

H.E Ulric Shannon, Ambassador of Canada to Iraq, said:

"Building a resilient economic recovery and ensuring inclusive long-term growth requires the full and equal participation of women in the economy. Canada continues to support Iraq in their efforts to strengthen women's economic empowerment and welcomes the launch of this workplan under the Mashreq Gender Facility to help address the barriers to women's participation in the labour force and enhance their opportunities to succeed."

H.E Erik Burger Husem, Chargè d'affaires at the Norwegian Embassy in Iraq, said:

"Sustainable development in any country cannot be achieved if women are not included in economic life and in political decision-making bodies. To ensure women participation in the labour market is smart economics, and this requires active and tireless efforts over time. The launch of the Woman Economic Empowerment Workplan 2021-2022 today is a step in the right direction, and Norway is proud to support the Mashreq Gender Facility in these vital efforts."

The new plan will be implemented with support from national and international civil society organizations, and the private sector, in close coordination with the World Bank Group and international development partners.

The plan is a joint effort between the government of Iraq and the World Bank Group under the Mashreq Gender Facility (MGF), launched in January 2019 by the World Bank Group with financial support from the governments of Canada and Norway.

The facility provides technical support to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan to boost women's economic participation and drive inclusive growth. Under the MGF, Iraq set the target of increasing female labor force participation of 5 percentage point by 2024.

(Source: World Bank)