Sonangol meets with INOC to discuss Production at Qayara

By on 5th October 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The President of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC), Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, has chaired a meeting with the CEO and management of Angola's Sonangol, the main operator of the Qayara [Qayyarah] oil field in Nineveh Governorate.

Also joining the meeting was the management of the North Oil Company (NOC) and the Department of Oil Contracts and Licensing.

The meeting included discussion on increasing production and improving quality at Qayara.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

