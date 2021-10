By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministerial Energy Council approved discussions with US-based Chevron on the development of four exploration blocks in Dhi Qar.

The statement from Iraq's Ministry of Oil gave no further details, but the project had previously been discussed during Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the United States in August.

Chevron currently has interests in the Sarta and Qara Dagh blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)