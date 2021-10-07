Iraqi Companies visit Germany

By John Lee.

An Iraqi delegation has visited the German capital Berlin to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

The visit was organised by NUMOV (Nah- und Mittelost-Verein e.V.), and attendees at the meeting included the new Ambassador of Iraq in Berlin, Mr. Lukman Faily.

The Ambassador spoke to the representatives of German companies about the importance of bilateral relations between the Republic of Iraq and the Federal Republic of Germany, which is a strategic relationship, noting that Iraq possesses sufficient energy and human resources, and is looking forward to the efforts of German companies in investing these resources.

Among the issues discussed were the follow-up to the Siemens roadmap for building power plants in Iraq, and the draft of the Investment Protection Agreement between the two countries.

