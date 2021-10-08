Navigate

Navigation

$890m for Reconstruction in Dhi Qar

By on 8th October 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News

By John Lee.

Iraq has approved a reconstruction programme in Dhi Qar governorate valued 1.3 trillion Iraqi dinars ($890 million).

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that electricity supply would be given priority, adding that 20 cities in the province will also be expanded.

Included in the more than 100 projects is the Al-Islah-Jbayish water project, which will provide water to about 230,000 people.

A Provincial Reconstruction Council has been set up to supervise the work.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)

Related posts:

Anbar Reconstruction spawns Debate on Autonomy Iraqi Cabinet Pushes Reconstruction Projects in Mosul Mount Zawa Cable Car to Create Jobs, Boost Tourism Major Housing Projects planned for 2021
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply