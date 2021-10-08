$890m for Reconstruction in Dhi Qar

By John Lee.

Iraq has approved a reconstruction programme in Dhi Qar governorate valued 1.3 trillion Iraqi dinars ($890 million).

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that electricity supply would be given priority, adding that 20 cities in the province will also be expanded.

Included in the more than 100 projects is the Al-Islah-Jbayish water project, which will provide water to about 230,000 people.

A Provincial Reconstruction Council has been set up to supervise the work.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)