From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Opposition in southern Iraq rejects election results

The Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has claimed victory in Iraq's election, but some of the main political parties have rejected the results.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from the opposition stronghold of Nasiriyah: