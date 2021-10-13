Navigate

Iraq's next Parliament will include Record Number of Women

By on 13th October 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

As the results from Iraq's Oct. 10 parliamentary elections trickle in, it is becoming clear that women candidates have excelled.

The next 329-member Iraqi Council of Representatives will include a record 97 female lawmakers.

57 of these seats would have been won regardless of the allocated 25 percent quota for women in parliament..

