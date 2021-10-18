Additional US Funding for Cultural Renovations in Erbil

By John Lee.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Jennifer Gavito, and Consul General Robert Palladino joined Erbil's Governor, Umed Khoshnaw, to announce additional U.S. funding for further renovations of the Hamam, and to create a children's center at the Erbil Citadel.

U.S. funding to the Erbil Citadel now totals $1.5 million.

The U.S. said it continues to expand opportunities for future partnership and collaboration and works with its Kurdish friends to preserve valuable archeological sites in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

(Source: US Embassy in Baghdad)