Iraq Finalises September Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for September of 92,422,485 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.081 million barrels per day (bpd), up slightly from the 3.054 million bpd exported in August.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 89,224,354 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,922,857 barrels. Exports to Jordan by truck totaled 275,274 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.777 billion at an average price of $73.328 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)