GE Healthcare signs deal for 22 Neonatal ICUs in Iraq

By John Lee.

General Electric Healthcare (GE) has reportedly signed an agreement with the Iraqi Ministry of Health to build 22 neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the country.

A spokesperson for GE Healthcare in the Middle East is quoted as saying that each unit will be designed and developed to focus on providing the attention needed by high-risk newborns and various medical conditions.

He added that the company will provide all the technology, including incubators, heaters, ultrasound machines, mobile X-ray units, baby ventilators, and monitors dedicated to the requirements of neonatal intensive care units.

The units are to be built in all governorates, with five centres in Baghdad. .

(Source: Basra Governorate)