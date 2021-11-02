AUIS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center announces call for Applications for AUIS Innovation Awards

The AUIS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (AEIC) at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) announced on Monday the AUIS Innovation Awards (AIA), which will highlight innovation excellence in institutions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and put a spotlight on innovative solutions that have had a significant impact on society.

The inaugural AUIS Innovation Awards 2022 (AIA 2022) will be presented at AUIS on January 13, 2022, recognizing excellence in innovation by individuals as well as entities.

The program invites submissions from individuals and institutions that showcase innovative achievements. Entries will be accepted for consideration on a rolling basis until 11:00 PM Iraq time on November 30, 2021 using an online application form at http://www.auis.edu.krd/innovationawards

AEIC Director Dr. Hemin Latif praised this new initiative, highlighting its goal to support innovation across the country, saying:

"For the first time in the region, an award will reward innovators for shaping our future and making our lives better. Innovators are often unrecognized.

"The AIA program shines a light on outstanding achievements in all sectors and creates a platform for Iraqi innovators like never before."

AUIS Innovation Awards are made possible by the generous support of donors who include the Qaiwan Group. More information about the application process can be found on the AIA website: www.auis.edu.krd/innovationawards

(Source: AUIS)