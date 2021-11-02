Navigate

Iraq, Saudi Arabia "to sign $billions of Energy Contracts"

By on 2nd November 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia are reportedly about to sign energy deals worth tens of billions of dollars.

The state-run Al-Sabaah newspaper quotes Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar (pictured) as saying that Iraq is negotiating with oil giant Saudi Aramco to enter as a partner in contracts for gas exploration in the Western Desert.

He added that Iraq has intensified discussions with the Saudi company ACWA Power to build water desalination facilities and clean energy plants.

ACWA Power launched a successful IPO on the Saudi Stock Exchange last month, the biggest IPO on that exchange since Saudi Aramco's in 2019.

(Source: Al Sabaah)

