Erbil's first Agricultural Fair Opens

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday launched Erbil's first-ever agriculture fair, for farming and animal products.

The fair is supervised by the Iraqi ministry of agriculture and the Kurdistan Region ministry of agriculture and water resources.

PM Barzani said the fair is an important step towards developing Iraq's agriculture.

"This fair will be a starting point, strengthening farmer cooperation in Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq, an essential element within our strategy to diversify income sources throughout," PM Barzani said.

He stressed that this cooperation means both sides can increase products to a point that would not only be enough for local use, but also to export.

He said the fair should help the process of selling Kurdistan Region products in other parts of Iraq.

(Source: KRG)