Ambassador sees Opportunities for German Businesses in Iraq

By Padraig O'Hannelly.

Germany's new ambassador to Iraq has invited German companies to join an economic conference in Basra, which he is planning to arrange in Spring 2022, in cooperation with the Governor of Basra.

H.E. Martin Jaeger said his first trip within Iraq following his appointment was to Basra, where he got the strong impression that there are many opportunities for German businesses.

He made the announcement this morning at a meeting organised by the German Liaison Office for Industry and Commerce in Iraq (AHK Iraq), at which he was welcomed as Germany's new ambassador to Iraq, and H.E. Lukman Faily was welcomed as Iraq's new ambassador to Germany.

H.E. Faily said he will work together with German businesses to help create the right opportunities and identify the right sectors for German businesses, and will facilitate connections with decision-makers in Iraq.

Closing the meeting, Oliver Oehms, Delegate of German Industry & Commerce to Iraq & CEO of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK), invited the Ambassadors to meet him at the Iraqi Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai.